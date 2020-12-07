Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils CruiseFirst Savings Program
December 07, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled CruiseFirst, a flexible program featuring savings certificates for bookings in 2021 and beyond.
CruiseFirst certificates of $150 offer a $300 value and can be used three years from the purchase date on any new reservation.
The certificates can be combined with virtually all other Norwegian Cruise Line promotions, including 30 percent discounts off cruises on any ship.
They can also be combined with all five Free at Sea offers, which include free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions, free credits, free WiFi and discounted friends and family rates
“As we look at breaking free from the boundaries of 2020 and think of better days ahead, we want to inspire our guests to dream big about their future vacation at sea with us,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line’s president and CEO. “Our CruiseFirst program, launched just in time for the holiday season, provides unbeatable value and serves as a great gift for those planning to turn their vacation daydreams into vacation reality.”
Ten coupons “may be purchased per person with one coupon valid per reservation,” NCL said. The sailing date must be more than 120 days from the original purchase date.
CruiseFirst certificates are valid for new reservations booked within three years of the original certificate purchase date.
