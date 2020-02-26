One Week Left for Travel Advisors to Win a Free Luxury Cruise
The chance to win a complimentary luxury cruise doesn’t come around all that often, but Crystal Cruises is giving travel advisors this opportunity as the company celebrates its 30th Anniversary Year. Advisors have a week left to take advantage of this special promotion.
If you have any clients looking for a unique vacation this spring or summer, consider looking into booking them on a Mediterranean cruise.
In an effort to show appreciation to advisors, the Crystal Cruises booking incentive is allowing travel advisors to be entered to win one of 30 free ocean voyages for each booking made on select Mediterranean sailings. The complimentary cruise is for two people and will sail in either June, July or August of 2020.
Currently, your clients can take advantage of the Book Now Savings promotion which offers them two for one cruise fares and reduced deposits of $100 per person.
In addition to the exciting promotion available, guests sailing with Crystal Cruises get the all-inclusive experience which includes 24-hour in-suite dining, access to enrichment programs, nightly entertainment, unlimited wi-fi, Michelin-inspired cuisine and specialty dining, among other highlights.
You can book your clients on an April 21, 2020, 12-night sailing from Rome to Monte Carlo or an August 30, 2020, 13-night sailing from Barcelona to Quebec City, or on several other voyages throughout the summer, to be entered to win a free cruise.
The winning travel advisor will be announced in early May. The complimentary cruise for the winner and guest is valued at $14,098. Extras such as flights, airport transfers, travel insurance and shore excursions are not included in the cruise fare.
Your clients traveling with Crystal Cruises to the Mediterranean will not only be able to indulge in interesting history and breathtaking surrounding views throughout the various ports, but they will also receive excellent service during their time on board.
Suggesting this unique vacation type allows your clients to have an experience of a lifetime this summer, and it could also mean a free cruise for you and a guest. It’s a win-win.
To book your clients, call 1-800-446-6620 or visit crystalcruises.com.
