Princess Cruises Announces First-of-its-Kind, Digitally Enhanced Escape Room Experience
WHY IT RATES: World's First interactive Mediascape room is a first-of-its-kind, digitally enhanced escape room that is to launch on Sky Princess in December 2019 and Enchanted Princess in the summer of 2020. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Cruise guests ready to travel through time and space need to look no further than Princess Cruises newest ships – Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess – to experience Phantom Bridge, a world's first game combining digital and physical elements for the ultimate immersive escape room.
"Phantom Bridge, our newest Discovery at SEA interactive attraction, will offer our guests the exclusive opportunity to live a real-world, gamified experience with more than 700 different outcomes for the ultimate adventure," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "Partnering with Farbound to deliver this unprecedented technology and world's first interactive Mediascape Room further solidifies our commitment to share innovative and distinctive offerings to our guests."
On the Phantom Bridge, Princess Cruises guests will face immersive environments and show moments as they race to solve puzzles and travel to endangered time periods. The entire ship will transform and respond to guest actions, enveloping them in the story. Developed exclusively for Princess Cruises by Farbound, the leader in gamified real-life experiences, the debut of Phantom Bridge will feature the first Mediascape™ Room, the proprietary gaming and show-control system that runs the entire game play.
"As Princess Cruises is committed to delivering a completely different and memorable experience for its guests, we are so honored to be working with them as Farbound's partner. This new class of entertainment offerings will strengthen and hold Princess Cruises position as the leader in the travel industry," said Tim Rheault & Steve Trowbridge, Co-Founders of Farbound.
Phantom Bridge offers a range of activities including:
Uncover the clues to solve the mystery – projection mapping, touch screen surfaces and hidden physical elements bring the environment to life as players race to uncover new clues and solve puzzles that will transport them to the next endangered time period.
Blends the physical with the digital with immersive effects – players captain the ship and turn the physical wheel to navigate the vessel and watch as the simulation view changes. Lighting, sound and digital features disguised as physical ones are combined to create an immersive, realistic experience, every step of the way. But players beware as they'll never know when a new item could mysteriously appear and be the key to the next puzzle.
Families can play together! – Phantom Bridge tailors the experience to players of all ages, heights and physical abilities so parents, kids and grandparents can all play together. Plus, with so many levels, time periods and puzzles more than 700 different outcomes are possible, which means players can come back and engage in Phantom Bridge time and time again since it's never the same adventure.
Phantom Bridge will also debut onboard the cruise line's next ship, Enchanted Princess, summer 2020. Guests can try Phantom Bridge in the new Experience Center located on deck 18. The event lasts 23 minutes and can accommodate up to six people.
For families looking for immersive, enriching and fun experiences while traveling, Princess Cruises has partnered with Discovery Inc. to create Discovery at SEA onboard programming that brings to life destinations and fan-favorite Discovery and Animal Planet shows. Guests can choose from exclusive, family-friendly shore excursions and onboard activities like Stargazing at Sea. Younger cruisers, 17 and under, will also enjoy the recently renovated Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Centers.
More details about the robust onboard features and itineraries of Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess, and additional information about Princess Cruises, is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
