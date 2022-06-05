Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2025 World Cruise Is Its Most Epic Ever
Laurie Baratti June 05, 2022
All-inclusive luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) will soon open general bookings on its 2025 ‘Away in Wonder’ World Cruise. Reservations open on June 15, 2022, although early reservation requests are already available, according to its webpage.
The 2025 World Cruise, the longest voyage in the line’s 30-year history, will depart Miami on January 7, 2025, following a pre-cruise gala, and conclude its epic journey in San Francisco on June 6. Passengers will sail for 150 days aboard the 700-passenger Seven Seas Mariner, during which they’ll travel to 25 countries across five continents, sailing a total of 36,295 nautical miles, stopping at 97 ports of call, 16 of which will include overnight stays, and enjoy 395 free shore excursions and three exclusive shoreside events.
Guests who sail aboard this once-in-a-lifetime voyage will have the opportunity to experience 48 UNESCO World Heritage sites. some of the highlights are set to include Brazil’s Valongo Wharf Archaeological Site, Rapa Nui National Park on Easter Island, Tongariro National Park in New Zealand, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam and Singapore’s Botanic Gardens and Komodo National Park, according to Travel Awaits
“We know that our guests are looking for extended travel in exotic destinations, which is why we are incredibly excited to unveil the longest World Cruise in our 30-year history,” President and Chief Executive Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises Jason Montague said in a recent statement, according to Forbes. “Over 150 nights, travelers will not only experience the highest standards of service, cuisine and enrichment, plus enjoy a delightful array of luxury amenities, but they will also sail as far south as Antarctica, as far east as Asia and as far north as Alaska—all in one single, epic voyage as they sail Away in Wonder.”
By comparison, the company’s 2024 World Cruise itinerary aboard the Seven Seas Mariner—which sold out in under three hours on the day that bookings opened last year—will last 132 days, setting sail on January 6, 2024. Sailing roundtrip from Miami, the 2024 ‘Navigate the World’ voyage will cover 34,500 nautical miles, span four continents and 31 different countries, stop at 66 ports of call with 12 overnight stays and provide 442 free shore excursions, offering access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites along the way.
Prices for Regent Seven Seas’ 2025 five-month global voyage start at $86,999 per person for a Deluxe Veranda Suite and $249,999 per person for a Master Suite. The all-inclusive pricing encompasses some extra special amenities, including free first-class airfare, a comprehensive visa package, an exclusive pre-cruise gala event, commemorative gift, exclusive shoreside experiences, door-to-door luggage service, unlimited valet laundry service, onboard medical services, free phone time and unlimited wi-fi.
For more information, visit rssc.com.
