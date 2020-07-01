Riviera River Cruises Extends ‘Half Back’ Deposit and Shipboard Credit Promotion
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises July 01, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The U.K.-based leading river cruise company is responding to increasing demand by extending its popular promotion for half-off deposits and $400 in shipboard credits through the month of July 2020.—Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Due to popular demand, Riviera River Cruises is extending its recent “Half Back” promotion through the month of July. The promotion allows travel advisors’ clients to pay a deposit of only $400 per cabin—half of the regular $400 per person deposit for a double-occupancy cabin—for any Riviera cruise in Europe and receive $400 back as a shipboard credit upon departure.
“We’re thrilled with the response we’ve received to the ‘Half Back’ promotion—it’s one more indication that Americans and Canadians are eagerly awaiting the return of travel in general and river cruising in Europe in particular,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America.
“Since we only accept bookings from travel advisors, we encourage you to pass this along to clients who may be considering a trip after restrictions ease. We eagerly await the day when we can welcome guests aboard our ships again,” she said.
Details of the incentive:
—Clients pay half of the regular deposit for a double-occupancy cabin, amounting to $400 per cabin instead of $400 per person.
—Upon cruise departure, clients receive $400 back as a shipboard credit.
—Applies to new bookings made during the month of June, for cruise departures from September 2020 through 2021.
—Can be combined with all other offers available through Riviera River Cruises.
—Does not apply to single-occupancy cabins with no single supplement or to dedicated departures for solo travelers.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on ten rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information about Riviera River Cruises, call 888-838-8820 or visit rivierarivercruises.com.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
