Riviera River Cruises Promotion Offers FAM Cruises for $499 or Free

WHY IT RATES: Travel advisors who book a client for any 2021 or 2022 European river cruise of eight days or more become during the month of April eligible to book a FAM cruise for themselves and a companion at steeply reduced fares. If they book another cruise within the 90 days following their trip, they’ll be refunded their own fare cost and their companion’s, too, if they make a second post-FAM booking. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
During the month of April, Riviera River Cruises will offer a promotion for $499 per person FAM cruises to travel advisors—with an opportunity to make the cruise entirely free. Advisors who book a client on a 2021 or 2022 European river cruise of eight days or more will be eligible for a FAM cruise of their choice for $499 per person for themselves and a travel companion. After the FAM cruise, advisors who book a client within 90 days will be refunded $499, making their own cruise free. Book a second client in the 90 days after the FAM cruise, and they’ll be refunded $499 for their companion as well.
“This promotion is a fantastic opportunity for travel advisors to experience a Riviera river cruise for themselves,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “Making one new booking April means they’ll be able to go on a cruise with a companion for reduced fare of just $499 each. Book another after returning and they’ll receive a refund for their cruise. And a second booking after returning results in a refund for their companion’s cruise, too. We’ve always been supportive of travel advisors and this is just another way we’re saying thank you for making us the go-to river cruise line for their clients.”
Details of the promotion:
—Only one $499 per person FAM cruise is permitted per advisor.
—Applicable to new bookings for eight- and 15-day river cruises. For solo traveler cruises, two separate bookings must be made.
—The $499 per person FAM cruise will be available to travel advisors and one travel companion sharing a standard cabin, with the deck to be decided by Riviera River Cruises.
—FAM cruise can be on any eight-day itinerary in 2021 or 2022, with reservations made on a space-available basis up to 90 days before departure.
—FAM cruise includes a complimentary beverage package.
—Advisors who deposit one new booking in the 90 days after their FAM cruise will have their $499 refunded.
—Advisors who deposit a second new booking in the 90 days after their FAM cruise will have their companion’s $499 refunded.
—Promotion cannot be combined with any other offer.
—Not available to advisors who have previously won a FAM cruise, but have not yet departed.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet of 12 ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information, visit rivierarivercruises.com.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
