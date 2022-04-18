Last updated: 09:05 AM ET, Mon April 18 2022

Royal Caribbean Adds FlexPay Program for Travel Advisors

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood April 18, 2022

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas
The masks were off last week as TravelPulse Canada joined the inaugural cruise of Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. (photo via Bruce Parkinson)

Royal Caribbean International announced an expanded partnership with its travel advisor partners that includes the launch of a FlexPay payment program.

The cruise line’s Espresso booking system will now include the FlexPay option, which allows up to 10 automatic payments that can be arranged by date and amount. The program gives travelers the chance to use more than one credit card for the payments.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Ocean Voyager exterior

American Queen's Rebranding

Winter Harbor Maine, Winter Harbor, Maine, Egg Rock Lighthouse, Egg Rock Maine, Maine lighthouse, Bar Harbor Maine

Cruise Ships Returning to Maine for First Time in Three Years

South Georgia, Abercrombie & Kent, Antarctica, Antarctica expedition cruises

Abercrombie & Kent Expands Luxury Expedition Cruise Offerings

Riviera River Cruises - The Seine, Paris and Normandy

Riviera River Cruises Offers Savings on France Itineraries

The feature is only available for clients booking a cruise through a travel agent.

In recent months, Royal Caribbean introduced several new innovations in addition to FlexPay, including Cruise Planner, a program designed to help travel advisors explore shore excursions, dining options and beverage and dining packages based on each ship’s sail date.

In addition to FlexPay and Cruise Planner, some of the other enhancements include:

—FCC Redemption Tool: Allows travel partners to redeem FCCs in three easy steps and check on the status of an FCC.

—Insight: Through Insight, travel advisors can send personalized FCC reminder emails to clients

—Latte: Described as a travel advisor’s ‘personal assistant,’ Latte was enhanced to redeem FCCs and allow for multiple FCCs to be applied at once.

—eQuote: This important marketing function helps create tailored quotes and generates leads

—Testing & Requirements Tool: Launched in January 2022 to help travel advisors access and share directly with clients the current protocols for the guest’s sailing date and itinerary. Clients receive a designed, customized email that includes the travel partner name and contact info.

Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean announced it set a pair of new records after recording its largest-ever single booking day and the highest volume booking week for the period between March 26 and April 1.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Australia and New Zealand Uncovered

After Two Years, Australia’s Ban on Cruise Ships Expires

Cruise Ships Returning to Maine for First Time in Three Years

Passenger Jumps Overboard From Carnival Cruise Ship

Riviera River Cruises Offers Savings on France Itineraries

AmaWaterways and Town of Vilshofen, Germany, Christen New Dock

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS