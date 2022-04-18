Royal Caribbean Adds FlexPay Program for Travel Advisors
Royal Caribbean International announced an expanded partnership with its travel advisor partners that includes the launch of a FlexPay payment program.
The cruise line’s Espresso booking system will now include the FlexPay option, which allows up to 10 automatic payments that can be arranged by date and amount. The program gives travelers the chance to use more than one credit card for the payments.
The feature is only available for clients booking a cruise through a travel agent.
In recent months, Royal Caribbean introduced several new innovations in addition to FlexPay, including Cruise Planner, a program designed to help travel advisors explore shore excursions, dining options and beverage and dining packages based on each ship’s sail date.
In addition to FlexPay and Cruise Planner, some of the other enhancements include:
—FCC Redemption Tool: Allows travel partners to redeem FCCs in three easy steps and check on the status of an FCC.
—Insight: Through Insight, travel advisors can send personalized FCC reminder emails to clients
—Latte: Described as a travel advisor’s ‘personal assistant,’ Latte was enhanced to redeem FCCs and allow for multiple FCCs to be applied at once.
—eQuote: This important marketing function helps create tailored quotes and generates leads
—Testing & Requirements Tool: Launched in January 2022 to help travel advisors access and share directly with clients the current protocols for the guest’s sailing date and itinerary. Clients receive a designed, customized email that includes the travel partner name and contact info.
Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean announced it set a pair of new records after recording its largest-ever single booking day and the highest volume booking week for the period between March 26 and April 1.
