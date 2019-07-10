Royal Caribbean Announces Return to New Orleans in 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood July 10, 2019
Royal Caribbean International announced Wednesday it would sail year-round from New Orleans when Majesty of the Seas arrives at her new homeport in January 2020.
Majesty of the Seas will embark on seven-night sailings from New Orleans that will include stops in The Bahamas and at Perfect Day at CocoCay, which is Royal Caribbean’s newly reimagined private island.
Cruises from New Orleans aboard Majesty of the Seas are now open to book for itineraries departing through April 2020. Sailings departing from May 2020 through April 2021 will be open to book the week of July 22.
As for Empress of the Seas, the ship will continue to depart from Miami and add Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands as a new destination. The vessel will sail six- to eight-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries that will also boast stops in Mexico, Belize, The Bahamas and CocoCay.
Cruises on Empress of the Seas departing from January through April 2020 are now available to book, while the details for the ship’s 2020-21 deployment will be announced and available to book in the coming weeks.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS