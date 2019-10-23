Last updated: 12:17 PM ET, Wed October 23 2019

Royal Caribbean Expanding TV Sports Coverage

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. (photo by Eric Bowman)

For travelers who want to be able to watch their favorite teams during vacation, Royal Caribbean announced it would offer expanded television sports coverage on eight of its ships.

According to Cruise Critic, Independence of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas are the first four vessels scheduled to receive the expanded networks this month.

In November, Oasis of the Seas will also receive the new sports package, while Allure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas will be upgraded with the expanded networks by spring 2020.

“Royal Caribbean always strives to provide the very best entertainment experience possible, and that includes delivering high-definition sports that are essential to our guests,” Royal Caribbean manager of entertainment media Jake McDaniel told CruiseCritic.com.

When the ships undergo the upgrades, passengers will be able to view U.S. and international sports games available through the ESPN flagship networks, including Monday Night Football and college athletics from the SEC Network and ESPNU.

Royal Caribbean also announced this week that its Voyager of the Seas ship arrived in Singapore after undergoing a $97 million, 41-day overhaul. The vessel will host roundtrip sailings from Singapore on a series of three- to five-night adventures to Penang, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; and Phuket, Thailand.

Donny Wood

