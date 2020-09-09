Royal Caribbean Group Hires Former Ambassador as SVP-Corporate Affairs
Royal Caribbean Group has hired a former ambassador for the new position of senior vice president of corporate affairs.
Donna Hrinak, who joined the cruise company on Aug. 24, is a former corporate vice president for The Boeing Company and president of Boeing Canada, Latin America & Caribbean. Prior to Boeing, Hrinak held executive positions in global, Latin American and European public affairs at PepsiCo and at Kraft Foods.
She also previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic during the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. She also has worked with a broad range of international coalitions and agencies, including the World Health Organization.
At Royal Caribbean, Hrinak will lead government relations, communications and public relations functions. She is experienced in global regulatory policy, multicultural negotiations, coalition leadership and international business transformation.
“As a global company touching every continent, we are used to making our way in a complicated world,” said Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO. “But these last few months have reminded us, more than ever, just how challenging that world is. Donna will provide her decades of experience in navigating the complexities of regulatory and cultural ecosystems to enable us to continue to build and maintain strong, collaborative relationships with countries and organizations everywhere we operate."
Reporting directly to Fain, Hrinak will provide counsel and facilitate communication among a broad array of stakeholders, including port authorities, coastal community leadership, government representatives, environmental advocates, scientific and marine leaders and more.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise vacation company comprising four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50 percent owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
All told, the company’s brands operate 63 ships with an additional 16 on order as of July 10, 2020.
