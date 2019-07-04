Last updated: 12:55 PM ET, Thu July 04 2019

Royal Caribbean Will Honor Drink Price Snafu

Rich Thomaselli July 04, 2019

Independence of the seas, cruise ship, ship, seas
Independence of the Seas is a Royal Caribbean International vessel. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Some travel-related businesses are quick to admit a mistake when it comes to purchases, but few are so funny and self-deprecating as Royal Caribbean was this week in not only owning up to a glitch but not punishing its passengers in the process.

For nine-and-a-half hours on Monday, July 1, Royal Caribbean guests were able to sign up for an all-you-can-drink package for just $18 a day on their respective cruises.

That’s almost $40 cheaper than it normally is.

Royal Caribbean quickly moved to say it was their fault in a tongue-in-cheek note to guests.

“Dear Guest,
Well, this round’s on us.
On Monday, July 1st, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. EST, we posted incorrect pricing of $18 USD per person, per day, for Deluxe Beverage Packages. Given that we typically price these packages at about $55 USD per person, it was the (messed up) deal of the century.
This was a BIG mistake! It might have been bad code, a random computer glitch — or maybe we just need to reinstate our intern typing test.
Any which way, it was our error, and we’ll own it. Enjoy your deep, deep discount — while we go drown our sorrows.
Happy 4th of July!"

Royal Caribbean honored the drink package for however long the guest purchased it.

