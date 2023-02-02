RSSC Celebrates Float Out of Newest Ship, Seven Seas Grandeur
On Sunday, Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) celebrated an important milestone moment for the forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur, which is set to become the sixth ship in its "World’s Most Luxurious Fleet" when it debuts in November 2023.
As is customary, a float-out ceremony was held as the vessel emerged from its building dry dock on January 26 at Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, attended by cruise line executives and local officials. And, in keeping with maritime tradition, a bottle of champagne was shattered against her hull for the sake of good luck.
Senior Controller of Ancona shipyard’s Economic Administration and Control Office served as godmother for the ceremony, which also included a ribbon-cutting and a blessing by the shipyard chaplain before the ship’s dry dock was flooded for the finale.
“While our new ships are always highly anticipated, Seven Seas Grandeur has proven to be so popular, we had to create an additional sailing for her inaugural season,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The incredible reception for Seven Seas Grandeur is a testament not only to the strong demand for luxury cruising, but also for Regent’s position as the leader in this space with every luxury included, unmatched hospitality and unrivaled space at sea. We are excited and immensely proud to welcome guests on board Seven Seas Grandeur later this year.”
For RSSC, Seven Seas Grandeur will epitomize its 30-year ‘Heritage of Perfection’. It will weigh in at 55,500 gross tons and accommodate only 746 passengers, giving it the highest space- and staff-to-guest ratios in the entire industry.
Now afloat at Fincantieri’s shipyard, its final-stage construction will be focused on the interior aspects of its 15 categories of stunning stateroom suites, exquisite restaurants, elegant bars and lounges, and more.
When it starts its inaugural season this fall, the highly-anticipated Seven Seas Grandeur will embark upon 18 incredible voyages in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, with two phenomenal transatlantic crossings also included in the equation, all of which will range from seven to 16 nights in duration.
