Seabourn Announces New 'Seabourn Journeys' in Spectacular European Destinations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn August 26, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Seabourn Cruises four new 2020 Seabourn Journeys to European destinations include iconic UNESCO World Heritage Sites. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associates
Seabourn, the world’s finest ultra-luxury travel experience, is introducing four new Seabourn Journeys in 2020 to exceptional destinations in Europe. Available as pre- and post- cruise trip extensions on select voyages, Seabourn Journeys provide in-depth, land-based cruise extensions that go beyond single-day excursions available from the ship, as well as offer rewarding opportunities for guests to make new memories amid cultural and natural wonders.
Seabourn Journeys comprises a collection of 14 specially crafted pre- and post- land-based experiences in locations around the world designed to highlight local culture, history, beauty, hospitality and relaxation. The fully escorted Journeys, in exotic locations such as Machu Picchu, Cape Town, and the Great Barrier Reef, have been uniquely curated to showcase the very best of the destination they visit over the course of multiple days.
Each package includes select meals, transportation, and guided experiences for between two and 10 guests, which creates an intimate, personalized exposure to the location and its culture. Luxury hotels and lodges have been hand-selected to offer guests accommodations at the finest iconic properties in the best locations that showcase their indigenous surroundings – all conveniently timed to the start or finish of scheduled Seabourn cruises.
“Seabourn’s focus for delivering extraordinary experiences for our guests is unparalleled, and our new Seabourn Journeys do just that, extending our onboard luxury experience to on-shore destinations with culture, beauty, history and more in between,” said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Sales & Marketing for Seabourn. “Each new Seabourn Journey is carefully crafted and expertly curated with customized, guide-led tours of the most-memorable sites and scenes and the very best accommodation and dining along the way. Seamlessly packaged, they’re perfect for making memories with Seabourn on land as well as at sea.”
Guests of Seabourn Journeys enjoy expressive experiences of local culture, history, beauty, hospitality, and relaxation throughout. Each Seabourn Journey is uniquely curated to showcase the most exceptional sites and scenes of the memorable destinations they explore, including iconic UNESCO World Heritage locations through Seabourn’s official partnership with UNESCO.
The four newest Seabourn Journeys to launch in 2020 include:
- UNESCO Imperial Heritage of Europe (10-day pre-cruise or post-cruise) – Explore the imperial capitals of Europe that shaped the intellectual, aesthetic and cultural character of Western civilization. Experiences include the Buda side of Budapest one day, and the Pest side the next; historic highlights of Vienna including the Parliament, Opera House and City Hall, plus an optional tour of Schönbrunn Palace; Old Town Prague and the Prague Castle complex with magnificent St. Vitus Cathedral; and the old Altstadt of Dresden including Zwinger Palace and Semper Opera, the baroque beauty of Neustadt, the New Synagogue, and more. Next stop is Berlin with historic highlights from Checkpoint Charlie to the Reichstag Dome, followed by a Baltic ferry crossing from Rostock to Gedser with free time over two days to explore Copenhagen.
- UNESCO Lakeside Gems of the Swiss Alps (6-day pre-cruise or post-cruise) – Soak up the rapturous beauty of the alpine lakes of Switzerland, a not-to-be-missed element of any European Grand Tour. Dazzling experiences include Lake Lucerne surrounded by snow-capped Alps, with a walking tour of Old Town Lucerne; a ride on the world’s only rotating gondola to lunch at the tip of Mt. Titlis, the highest point in the country; riding rails to the picturesque shores of Lake Lugano; and a private car through the Italian Dolomites and the Veneto countryside to or from Venice.
- UNESCO Treasures of Tuscany (6-day pre-cruise or post-cruise) – Prepare to capture images of the voluptuous hills of Tuscany crowned by towered medieval towns and draped with verdant velvet fields and ancient vineyards. So much to see, do and taste: sample pecorino cheeses in Castello di Corsignano, and taste wine in the picturesque hill town of Montalcino; peruse treasures of Florentine art on an expertly guided stroll through the center of Florence, followed by a cooking class employing fresh regional products; travel to lovely Lucca for a walking tour to the San Martino Cathedral, the Roman amphitheater and more before visiting a family pasta factory, savoring a Tuscan farmhouse lunch, and viewing the famous Leaning Tour of Pisa. The journey will finish at the majestic Piazza Duomo and Cathedral in Orivieto, with opportunity to step spiraling stairs to 203-foot deep St. Patrick’s Well.
- Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (6-day pre-cruise) – Though guests won’t be transported back to La Belle Époque, it’ll feel that way traversing the Continent in an Orient-Express rail carriage. Start at the elegant Belmond Cadogan Hotel, a celebrity magnet in the lively heart of Chelsea, with three days to explore London. On day four, settle into your reserved seat on the British Pullman train at Victoria Station, and sip a Bellini over lunch while rolling through the Kentish countryside en route to the English Channel. The Simplon-Orient-Express will be waiting on the other side, with dinner prepared by French chefs and lively onboard entertainment before bedtime in your sumptuous vintage cabin. Breakfast and lunch will be waiting the following day, as will breathtaking scenery through the Italian Dolomites before late afternoon arrival at Santa Lucia Station in Venice and transfer to Belmond Cipriani Hotel for the start of your Seabourn cruise.
All Seabourn Journeys are available with transfers to and from Seabourn vessels and various destinations included. Departures on most Seabourn Journeys are guaranteed with a minimum of two guests. In addition to the Journeys program, Seabourn also offers guests dozens of mid-cruise overland tours that can become a part of the overall cruise experience.
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world’s most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.
Guests who sail on Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn. These programs include ‘An Evening with Tim Rice’, the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50’s and 60’s. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.
For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.
SOURCE: Seabourn press release.
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS