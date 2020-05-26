Seabourn Extends Relaxed Cancellation Policy for Sailings Through 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton May 26, 2020
Luxury cruise line Seabourn has enhanced its “Book with Confidence” policy that eases cancellation policies.
The enhanced policy, which now applies to 2021 departures, also includes a “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit so guests can request the lowest publicly available fare for their voyage if fares fall after booking.
Seabourn suspended its global operations through October and November of 2020, depending on the ship, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For existing and new bookings made by July 31, 2020, on sailings departing by Dec. 31, 2021, guests may cancel up to 30 days before departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit of any payment made to Seabourn and currently within cancellation fees.
The future cruise credit will be valid for 12 months and can be used to book sailings through Dec. 31, 2022.
In addition, the new “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit will let guests who booked by July 31, 2020, request an adjustment if fares drop for their specific voyage and suite category.
Guests and travel advisors should contact Seabourn directly if they see a lower rate listed on Seabourn’s website, but they must do so at least 30 days before departure. For details, click here.
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS