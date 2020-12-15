Silversea and Princess Launch Wave Season Promotions
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton December 15, 2020
Here’s a sampling of 2020-21 Wave Season deals and promotions from Silversea and Princess.
Silversea Cruises is offering up to 20 percent early-booking bonus savings on select voyages in 2021 and 2022, doubling the customary early-booking savings. The offer applies to new reservations booked and paid in full by Feb. 28, 2021.
In addition to the early-booking bonus, guests can also get a reduced deposit of 15 percent and the ability to cancel up to 30 days before sailing without penalty when selecting a future cruise credit.
Also, the luxury line is offering COVID-19 protection. Should a guest or a member of their traveling party test positive within 30 days before the cruise, at the boarding terminal or during the cruise, the guest will receive 100 percent future cruise credit or a 100 percent refund.
Among the voyages eligible for the 20 percent early-booking bonus are:
-- The April 20 seven-day round-trip from Athens on the Silver Spirit to Mykonos, Kusadasi, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini and Nafplion. With the bonus, fares start at $3,840 per person, double occupancy.
-- Several departures on the Silver Muse on seven-day sailings between Vancouver and Seward, calling at Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and through the Hubbard Glacier. Early-booking fares start at $4,560 per person, double.
-- The Oct. 23 13-day voyage on Silver Muse from Hong Kong to Singapore with an overnight in Ha long Bay, two nights in Ho Chi Minh City, a visit to Bangkok and more. Discounted fares start at $5,440 per person, double.
-- The 10-day Silver Explorer Antarctic voyage departing Ushuaia on Nov. 28. Bonus fares start at $11,920 per person, double.
Silversea recently expanded its all-inclusive offerings to include round-trip air with business-class upgrades in selected destinations, shore excursions on all expedition voyages and one in each port on ocean voyages starting in April 2022, pre- and post-cruise hotel night/s, or day-use hotel, depending on flight schedule, and more. For more information, click here.
Princess Cruises launched its “Best.Sale.Ever” starting Dec. 16 through March 2. It offers five perks including drinks, Wi-Fi, gratuities, stateroom upgrades, and specialty dining.
The promotion includes all destinations such as the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Europe and more.
It includes:
-- The “Premier Beverage Package” for guests 21 years or older and is a value of $59.99 per guest, per day and includes tips. It includes hand-crafted cocktails, wine, beer, fountain soda, specialty coffees and more. Guests who are under 21 will receive the “Premier Coffee & Soda Package,” a value of $19.99 per day, plus tips.
-- Unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi, https://www.travelpulse.com/news/cruise/princess-expanding-medallionclass-experience-to-entire-fleet.html which will automatically apply when guests sign on to activate their device and applies to all guests in stateroom (up to four devices).
-- Pre-paid gratuities include $14.50 per person, per day, for guests in interior, ocean-view and balcony staterooms; $15.50 per person, per day, for guests in mini-suite and Club Class staterooms; and $16.50 per person per day for suite guests.
-- Stateroom location upgrades are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis subject to capacity and availability and apply in like-to-like stateroom types (interior to interior, ocean-view to ocean-view, balcony to balcony and mini-suite to mini-suite). It is not offered in the suite category nor on cruises 66 days or longer.
-- Specialty dining vouchers will be delivered upon embarkation and are not redeemable for cash. Guests must dine at the same time in the same reserved seating.
For more details and exclusions, click here.
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS