Silversea Enhances Online Marketing Tools for Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton August 05, 2020
Silversea Cruises has enhanced its online suite of marketing resources and sales tools for travel advisors.
The enhanced Marketing Central features simplified access to marketing assets, the latest incentives and fares available to travel advisors and much more, with web pages optimized for faster loading times.
Travelport Launches Airline Health & Safety TrackerTravel Technology
Marketing Central – located within the Travel Professional Center at My.Silversea.com – helps agents create effective campaigns that feature high-impact, customizable marketing materials. These include single and multi-voyage flyers in which agents can highlight up to 10 itineraries; pre-prepared web banners, which boost digital traffic and drive demand; promotional flyers that can be personalized with the agency’s logo, contact information and a call to action; and invitations for the travel advisor’s Silversea-branded event.
Additional materials include brochures, destination toolkits to build a destination-based campaign and selling tools. Travel advisors can also browse and quickly download Silversea images, videos and logos; view current exclusive offers; access company press releases; read Silversea’s travel blog, Discover; and connect with the Silversea sales support team.
The enhanced Marketing Central follows the launch of the cruise line’s “Virtual Visits” – weekly videos that highlight Silversea’s key developments, from product developments and destination insights to new offers and initiatives.
“In the current environment, digital marketing is more important than ever, and we have moved quickly to enhance our digital marketing tools to support our travel advisor partners with their marketing activities,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s chief marketing officer. “Our goal is to make it faster and easier for travel advisors to leverage Marketing Central’s wealth of information and tools to grow their business with Silversea, especially now when their clients are dreaming more and more about their future travels.”
Agents can log in to the enhanced Marketing Central by clicking here.
For more information on Silversea Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS