Silversea Cruises Names Barbara Muckermann President and CEO
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton December 15, 2022
Silversea Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Barbara Muckermann will become president and CEO of the ultra-luxury line on January 1 and will join parent company Royal Caribbean Group’s executive committee.
She will replace Roberto Martinoli, who will assume the role of senior advisor to Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty.
“Roberto has built Silversea Cruises into the category leader that it is today, 11 ships strong with more on the way,” Liberty said. “He is one of the most innovative and knowledgeable leaders in the maritime industry. As senior advisor, Roberto will continue to provide strategic guidance that further cements Royal Caribbean Group’s status as a leader in the travel and hospitality industry. Barbara is the ideal executive to succeed Roberto. Her global perspective and team-first leadership style are a recipe for success for both the Silversea Cruises brand and Royal Caribbean Group.”
Under Martinoli’s leadership since 2016, Silversea has grown to 11 ships with more on the way in 2023 and 2024.
In summer 2023, it will welcome Silver Nova, the first hybrid luxury cruise ship utilizing fuel cells and emitting zero harmful emissions while in port. In 2024, Silversea will welcome Silver Ray, the second ship in the Nova Class. Martinoli also led the acquisition in 2022 of Silver Endeavour to help the company access both polar regions. The ultra-luxury cruise line now sails to over 900 destinations across all seven continents each year.
Muckermann brings more than 25 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, with an emphasis on high-end vacations. She first joined Silversea Cruises in 2001 and held several roles at other luxury and cruise brands from 2005 to 2016 before returning.
At Silversea, Muckermann was instrumental in developing the S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) culinary program and the Otium spa and wellness program, which includes treatments and experiences in suites.
In her current post as Silversea’s chief commercial officer, she oversees all aspects of sales, marketing, revenue management and guest relations, as well as strategic communications and brand and product strategy. Muckermann is a doctor in Political Sciences and Economics, and holds a joint MBA from London Business School and Columbia University.
“This is an exciting moment for Silversea as we continue to add new ships and return to the Asia market,” Muckermann said. “I am thrilled to build on our achievements under Roberto and focus on growth in the years ahead.”
Muckermann becomes the second woman to lead one of Royal Caribbean Group’s three wholly owned brands, joining Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. Michael Bayley leads Royal Caribbean International as president and CEO. Muckermann will oversee all of Silversea’s employees and crew and will report to Jason Liberty.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
-
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Antarctica, Asia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS