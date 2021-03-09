Three New Itineraries Await Guests Aboard Riviera River Cruises
WHY IT RATES: The leading British-owned river cruise company has just revealed three new itineraries, that will take guests on eight-day voyages to iconic European destinations along the Rhine, the Danube and the Siene, with departure dates on sale now. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Riviera River Cruises will debut three new itineraries when its ships resume cruises on the rivers of Europe. Travel the waterways of the Netherlands and up the Rhine River to Cologne, the Seine from Paris to the beaches of Normandy or the Danube into the heart of Bohemia between Vienna and Regensburg. Dedicated departures for solo travelers are also available for the Seine and Danube itineraries. All three new itineraries are eight-day cruises aboard Riviera’s fleet of world-class ships, one of the youngest in Europe.
“We’re eagerly awaiting our return to Europe’s rivers, and when the time is right guests will find three new itineraries allowing them to take in the classic sights and hidden gems of the Rhine, Seine and Danube,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “With these new cruises and more in store, we hope travel advisors and their clients will make us their preferred river cruise line. As always, we remain completely supportive of the travel agency community, only taking bookings from advisors.”
New cruise itineraries include:
—Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise: Begin in the capital of the Netherlands and cruise to maritime Rotterdam and the cobbled streets of Antwerp before arriving in the 2,000-year-old city of Cologne, Germany. Marvel at the colorful canalside of Amsterdam, the architecture of Rotterdam, the incredible Kinderdijk windmills, the highlights of UNESCO-listed Bruges and Cologne’s spectacular twin-spired Gothic cathedral, and visit either the Airborne Museum or Het Loo Palace near Arnhem.
—The Seine, Paris & Normandy River Cruise: From the heart of Paris, cruise past the sweeping bends and chalk cliffs of France’s Seine Valley into historic Normandy, then return. Visit Les Andelys and the ruins of Richard the Lionheart’s Chateau Gaillard, the picturesque harbor of Honfleur, and Monet’s home and garden in Giverny, and tour the medieval city of Rouen, Bayeux with its tapestry depicting the Norman invasion of England, the D-Day landing site at Omaha Beach, the Normandy American Cemetery and iconic Paris sights such as the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Champs Elysees, Sacre-Coeur and more.
—The Vienna, Bohemia & the Treasures of the Danube River Cruise: Cruise from the Austrian capital to the former Roman garrison of Regensburg, Germany, and back, with an excursion into the Czech Republic and scenic Bohemia. Visit Krems and the hilltop Gottweig Abbey, Passau and site of the former Cistercian monastery at Aldersbach, and Linz with its charming old town, and tour the former Habsburg palaces of Hofburg and Schonbrunn in Vienna, the winding streets and elegant squares of Regensburg, and the majestic Cesky Krumlov castle overlooking the Vltava River.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet of 12 world-class ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information, visit rivierarivercruises.com.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
