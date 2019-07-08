Video Shows Massive Cruise Ship Almost Slam Into Venice Dock
July 08, 2019
Video has surfaced online of a cruise ship which almost crashed into an Italian dock Sunday during a massive storm.
According to The Local, a video was uploaded to YouTube that showed the Costa Deliziosa being towed by a tugboat in Venice as a storm raged. The 12-deck vessel swung wildly toward the dock and other smaller boats, narrowly missing a potentially dangerous crash.
The large Costa Cruises ship was being guided out of port along the Giudecca Canal when the incident occurred. As the vessel veered toward the dock, one of the tugboats made a hard turn and pulled the ship back to the center of the Venice canal.
“It was at the moment when the storm was at its most intense,” a witness named Alberto Peratoner told local media. “The ship was having visible difficulty maneuvering and was heading for the Riva San Biagio dock, veering slightly towards the Riva dei Sette Martiri.”
Costa officials said the incident was caused by “violent, extraordinary and sudden” rough weather in the region, but they maintain the captain of the Costa Deliziosa “always maintained control of the ship even in conditions of extreme and sudden difficulty.”
The harbormaster’s office in Venice said the massive ship might have come into contact with public transport boats and a yacht, and the office has launched a full investigation to determine whether the vessel’s crew had followed all necessary safety procedures.
The near crash has once again sparked calls for mega ships to be banned from the Venetian lagoon.
