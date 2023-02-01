Viking to Launch New Ship Along the Seine in 2025
Viking announced a new Viking Longship will debut along the Seine River in France in 2025, a purpose-built sister ship to the other four that currently sail along the river.
The new ship will sail the eight-day Paris and the Heart of Normandy itinerary. The roundtrip voyages takes travelers to Giverny, famous as the home of Claude Monet; Rouen, the home of Joan of Arc; and Normandy, famous for its role in World War II, all while traveling along a route the Vikings once took to raid Paris during the Medieval Era.
The ship, which is currently unnamed, will welcome 168 travelers in 84 rooms. Like its sister ships, it will feature a hybrid propulsion system and onboard solar panels to enhance its energy efficiency.
"France continues to be among the most popular destinations for our guests, and we are pleased to expand our fleet on the Seine River to meet that demand," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "With our exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, even more guests will soon be able to explore the 'City of Light' in the Viking way."
