Virgin Voyages Announces On Deck DJ Schedule, Specialty Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood January 28, 2020
Virgin Voyages announced Tuesday the cruise line’s resident On Deck DJ schedule and select dates for specialty sailings.
Travelers sailing with Virgin Voyages will be able to enjoy performances at the Beach Club at Bimini, with the 2020 lineup of world-famous DJs set to perform as part of the specialty sailings, which are now available for booking.
The 2020 Resident On Deck DJ program will feature decorated musicians Mark Ronson (performing on July 9), Diplo (May 7), DJ MK (September 3) and Sofi Tukker (December 10).
Tickets for the specialty sailings and concerts in the Bahamas are now on sale.
“Music is a fundamental element of the Virgin Brand's DNA and we know every world-class beach club has an epic DJ line up,” Virgin Voyages Senior Director Chris Stubbs said in a statement. “Our On Deck DJ schedule is going to ensure our stunning new beach club at Bimini will be as talked about as the infamous beach clubs of Ibiza, St. Tropez and Mykonos, by immersing our sailors in a hypnotic soundscape as they soak up the Caribbean sun during the day and dance to celebrate the night ahead at our beach bonfire soirees.”
The Beach Club at Bimini will serve as the backdrop and cornerstone of every voyage, with the soundtrack of the island being curated by founding DJ resident Mark Ronson.
In addition, travelers who book an On Deck specialty sailing by February 14 will receive up to $400 in onboard credit to be used toward all of the experiences on the Scarlet Lady.
Virgin Voyages announced last year the cruise line’s second ship will be dubbed the Valiant Lady and is scheduled to debut in May 2021 with seven-night Mediterranean sailings out of Barcelona, Spain.
