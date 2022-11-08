Virgin Voyages Breaks Guinness World Record During Valiant Lady's Maiden Voyage
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Patrick Clarke November 08, 2022
Virgin Voyages celebrated Valiant Lady's maiden voyage in record-setting fashion earlier this month, breaking the Guinness World Records title for the largest gathering of people dressed as merpeople at the Virgin Voyages Beach Club in Bimini, Bahamas on November 4.
In total, 457 guests dressed up for the occasion, which included music, "shelfies," mermaid beauty pageants, Champagne showers and more. The gathering shattered the previous world record mark of 378 merpeople set in the U.K. back in June 2022.
"What a fantastic time. Our sailors really showed up and supported this fun and exciting world record attempt that ties into this legendary brand," Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said in a statement. "Each of our ships has a mermaid that guides our sailors on their journeys, so what better way to celebrate another brand milestone than in sunny Bimini with so many of our sailors tapping into their mermaid personas."
The brand's second ship, Valiant Lady, made her debut in Miami on October 30, departing for Cozumel, Bimini and Roatan. The latter stop marked Virgin's first visit to Honduras.
Now through April 2023, Valiant Lady will offer a mix of six- and eight-night voyages from Miami to the Caribbean and Mexico. What's more, Virgin Voyages is celebrating its first-ever Eat & Drink Month this November in which every cabin will receive a $300 Bar Tab.
Additionally, the Dreamy Getaway offer features 25 percent off and a Bar Tab Bonus on 2022 and 2023 sailings.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Virgin Voyages, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS