Virgin Voyages Extends Suspension of Sailings to October
Donald Wood May 21, 2020
As a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak worldwide, Virgin Voyages announced it has once again been forced to push back its inaugural season, this time until at least October 16.
According to Cruise Critic, Virgin Voyages revealed that passengers who booked travel on impacted Scarlet Lady sailings would be eligible for a 100 percent refund. To make up for the inconvenience, customers who cancel will also receive a 25 percent future cruise credit.
Travelers who don’t cancel their Virgin Voyages bookings will receive a 200 percent future cruise credit, and those who use the credit to book a new voyage by June 30 will receive up to $500 onboard credit.
In addition, officials from the cruise line said final payments will now be due 60 days before sailing instead of the traditional 120 days for all sailings scheduled to depart through December 16.
Virgin Voyages also updated its cancellation policy to allow impacted travelers to rescind the booking up to 48 hours before departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit.
The cruise line’s Scarlet Lady ship was scheduled to be christened in March, but the viral pandemic halted all planned events for the vessel. Officials said the ship’s maiden voyage and naming ceremony have been pushed back to early 2021.
On Wednesday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings extended its suspension of voyages from July 1 to July 31 for its three brands, which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
On the other hand, small-ship cruise operator Windstar Cruises revealed plans to resume operations in September with the Wind Spirit in Tahiti, before gradually returning other ships to service through July 2021.
