Windstar Cruises Debuts Newly Renovated Star Pride

Windstar Star Pride after stretch.
Windstar Cruises' Star Pride after it was lengthened. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

With the debut of the newly renovated and lengthened Star Pride in Athens on June 9, Windstar Cruises’ entire fleet of six vessels has re-entered service.

Star Pride is the third of Windstar’s three Star Plus Yachts that underwent renovations of more than $250 million. The project increased their capacities from 212 guests to 312 and added several new dining experiences and refurbished suites.

Its sisters Star Breeze and Star Legend made their debuts following refurbishments in June and September 2021, respectively.

The Star Plus Yachts now are more environmentally friendly with “new efficient engines, generators and advanced wastewater treatment systems,” Windstar said.

The Windstar fleet also includes three sailing ships, the 342-guest Wind Surf and the 148-passenger Wind Star and Wind Spirit.

“To have completed this project amidst a global pandemic is nothing short of amazing,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We’re grateful to our ownership and to our partners for sticking with it, and to our customers for their excitement and support of these new products.

“We are seeing our highest guest satisfaction surveys on the new Star Class yachts, with the highest Net Promoter Scores in our brand’s history. Our guests and travel advisors really love the product we created on Star Class.”

Star Pride’s eight-day itinerary from Athens will call at the Greek ports of Gythion, Corfu and Argostoli, and the Italian ports of Messina, Trapani and Cagliari, concluding in Barcelona.

