Windstar’s Flagship Wind Surf Resumes Operations In Mediterranean
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton August 09, 2021
Windstar Cruises has resumed cruising on four of its six small ships now that the flagship Wind Surf has launched voyages in the Mediterranean.
The 342-passenger Wind Surf departed Aug. 8 from Barcelona on an eight-day cruise to Lisbon, stopping at ports including Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Almería, Málaga, Gibraltar and Cadiz.
Seattle-based Windstar is resuming operations in a phased manner, with its fleet debuting on various dates through November. The company requires passengers to be fully vaccinated and follow health and safety precautions including testing, social distancing, and masks. Crews also are vaccinated.
On June 19, Windstar’s Wind Star yacht resumed revenue operations in Greece, and on July 10, Star Breeze began sailing in the Caribbean. On July 15, Wind Spirit resumed operations in Tahiti.
The Windstar fleet carries 148 to 342 guests and sails throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Asia, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada and New England, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Mexico, Australia and along the U.S. coasts. Windstar’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative is transforming the three all-suite Star Plus Class ships with new suites, restaurants, and a world-class spa and fitness center.
Windstar Cruises is part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a group of global hospitality and travel companies. Xanterra is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.
