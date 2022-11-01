Amex Travel Reveals 2023’s Top 10 Trending Destinations and More
American Express Travel today released its list of 2023 Trending Destinations, revealing the 10 most popular destination cities worldwide for travel next year, identified/as evidenced by global American Express Card Member booking data.
Spotlighting the local culture of these top-trending travel spots, American Express Travel Consultants also offered up an expertly curated three-day itinerary for each city, highlighting some of its most essential experiences, to help travelers make the most of their time in these must-see destinations.
2023's 10 Most Sought-After Travel Destinations:
— Paris, France
— Copenhagen, Denmark
— Istanbul, Turkey
— Lisbon, Portugal
— Sydney, Australia
— Yakuve Island, Fiji
— Florida Keys, Florida
— Woodstock, Vermont
— Mexico City, Mexico
Various Itinerary Highlights Include:
Paris: A frequent visitor to the City of Light, popular actress, entrepreneur and world traveler Issa Rae weighed in on the Parisian itinerary, recommending some of her own favorite spots. Travelers might learn to make authentic French macrons or indulge in a master cheese class, explore the Avenue Montaigne and sample from Parisian bakeries, or Visit the St. Ouen Flea Market with a vintage expert.
Istanbul: Visit the famed Grand Bazaar, delight in the timeless treats of baklava & Turkish coffee and go sailing to The Prince’s Islands.
Lisbon: Soak in some of Portugal’s famed Fado music, stroll through the city’s art galleries or go on a shopping excursion in Downtown Lisbon for authentic Portuguese-made goods.
Copenhagen: Take an evening stroll through Tivoli Gardens, visit an ancient bath and explore contemporary Danish architecture by bike.
Montenegro: Go on a motorboating excursion along the rugged coast, kayak to Lustica Bay or wander through the Old Town of Kotor.
Yakuve Island: Take a bespoke boat trip to a nearby uninhabited islet, snorkel in an underwater tropical paradise, lend a hand in coral restoration, learn about island farm cultivation or visit Fijian villages to meet the locals.
Sydney: Of course, a visit to the Sydney Opera House is called for or maybe a stroll through the Royal Botanical Garden or Paddington Reservoir Gardens, and, certainly an encounter with koalas and kangaroos at the Blue Mountains.
Woodstock: Sample freshly-made cheese at a Vermont dairy farm, go maple syrup sampling, or perhaps opt for a tasting experience at a local craft brewery.
Florida Keys: Visit historic Fort Jefferson and Dry Tortugas by ferry, perhaps take a private boat cruise at sunset or responsibly snorkel alongside dolphins with a marine biologist guide.
Mexico City: Explore the city’s historic architecture and art galleries, mingle with locals at the Saturday Bazaar or Coyoacán Market, or visit one of the region’s organic farms.
Amex Trendex
American Express Travel also shared figures from the latest Amex Trendex report, which shed additional light on consumer sentiment and spending patterns forecast for the coming year. Amex Trendex is the organization’s trend index that’s compiled periodically, based on an analysis of Card Member data that’s collected from across major global markets.
A Continued Rise in Travel
— 88 percent of respondents agree that they wish that their trips and travel experiences could be longer
— 70 percent of respondents want to travel to wish list destinations in 2023
— 50 percent of respondents have already started to think about where they want to go on their upcoming summer 2023 vacations
— 81 percent of respondents agree they want to feel a sense of adventure at their next travel destination
Gen Z’ and Millennials’ Plans for 2023
— 54 percent of Gen Z and Millennials say international travel is a high priority for them in 2023
— 56 percent of Gen Z and Millennials say they turn to social media for travel destination inspiration
— 43 percent of Gen Z and Millennials say it’s likely they will ask a professional travel expert for help planning their upcoming 2023 vacations
— 69 percent of respondents agree they are seeking to travel to unique destinations they haven't been to in 2023
Consumers Take on Planning Trips in 2023
— 44 percent of respondents agree they find it extremely helpful to have a travel expert help plan itineraries for a trip
— 73 percent of respondents agree they are willing to spend more for the travel itinerary that they want
— 75 percent of respondents agree that having a late checkout gives them more flexibility when booking other aspects of their trip
— 68 percent of respondents agree that since the pandemic, they are more conscious of how they spend their time on vacation
— 43 percent of respondents would be willing to spend money to extend their vacation by 4 hours
— 58 percent of respondents agree, loyalty programs, credit card perks/benefits, and membership discounts influence their decisions when booking trips
A Focus on Wellness in 2023 Travel
— 89 percent of respondents agree they want to go on a trip to escape routine
— 74 percent of respondents agree they plan to travel more in 2023 for their wellbeing
— 53 percent of respondents agree they are more likely to book a hotel with wellness activities (i.e., outdoor fitness activities, healthy food options)
— 49 percent of respondents agree they seek out activities like spa treatments and meditation sessions to improve their wellbeing
