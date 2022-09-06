Best Places to Enjoy in Uruguay
Uruguay offers a wide menu of destinations that meets very different tastes.
There are world-renowned beaches such as those in Punta del Este, towns with hot springs, and cities with great historical legacies.
Here are some of the best options for travelers looking for cultural and fun experiences in this interesting country in South America.
Montevideo
The capital of Uruguay has many attractive sites for those who like colonial cities. It is surrounded by buildings of high historical value and a great nightlife with a lot of bars and restaurants. Plaza Independencia is one of the most attractive places in Ciudad Vieja (Old City) and is where the iconic monument to General Artigas, the liberator of Uruguay, is located. The visitor can tour the streets of the area where are the Estévez Palace, Salvo Palace, the Solis Theater, and Puerta de la Ciudadela (Ciudadela Gate).
At the entrance to the Puerta de la Ciudadela, visitors will find Peatonal Sarandí, a place full of bookstores, shops, restaurants, and historic buildings. Further is the Plaza Matriz where the Museum and Municipal Historical Archive and the Metropolitan Cathedral are located. For those who are looking for typical places, Mercado del Puerto is a spot full of restaurants that stand out that offer high-quality menus in meat-based cuisine. Next to this market, the tourist can visit the Carnival Museum, which has an interesting exhibition of the tradition of the Carnival of Uruguay.
Punta del Este
This is a world-famous spa for its high-end services. It is located in the department of Maldonado, very close to Montevideo. The main commercial area of Punta del Este is Gorlero Avenue, where the most important brands worldwide are located. Nearby is the Port of the City where cruises from various parts of the world arrive and is an important nightclub where tourists can find world-class restaurants offering exclusive menus with seafood cuisine.
Beaches in Punta del Este
Playa Mansa
Its calm waters are perfect for families looking to have fun in the summer heat and enjoy spectacular sunsets at the end of the day.
Playa La Barra
It sits above the Maldonado River and has popular beaches such as Montoya, Bikini, and La Posta.
José Ignacio
It is a fabulous site on the shores of the Atlantic considered one of the most exclusive in the region has the tourist attraction of José Ignacio Lighthouse which is located 105 feet above sea level.
Cabo Polonius
It is a typical fishing village in the Rocha region. Its rustic facilities make it a favorite place for those looking to escape the noise of big cities. Here visitors can find an important reserve of sea lions that are in a wild environment as well as great natural surroundings. This place, located in the north of the country, is a very attractive destination because it maintains a temperate climate with an average temperature of 62 F. It is trendy from a cultural point of view because this rural community is the home of the traditional Gaucho and the famous singer Carlos Gardel.
Here is located the Iporá spa, which offers a great hotel infrastructure for tourists who enjoy its quality services, especially during the summer. Tacuarembó has also the Lago de la Juventud, where visitors can practice fishing, camping, and different sports, especially swimming. About 20 minutes from Tacuarembó is the Carlos Gardel Museum where visitors can find documents that demonstrate that this great South American artist was born in Uruguay, as well as photographs and several of his most emblematic songs.
Arapey Hot Springs
It is one of the most iconic spas in the country. It is located in the city of Salto and has high-quality services and luxurious spas. To complete the package for tourists the city has lots of cozy accommodation options.
Dayman Hot Springs
It is a thermal water reserve with temperatures above 111 F. This park features swimming pools, showers, and hot tubs. Also, visitors can take health treatments, and enjoy water parks with their families.
