High-End Experiences in Mexico's Inland Destinations
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes November 08, 2022
Tesoros Experiences is a technology platform that offers stays in emblematic places of Mexico with high-value packages that include accommodations in high-end boutique hotels and visits to restaurants affiliated with the exclusive Tesoros de México consortium.
This newly launched digital platform provides consumers with high-quality content videos that inspire travelers to discover places in Mexico through carefully designed travel itineraries to enjoy the country's unique culture and cuisine as best as possible with transportation in luxurious SUVs and expert guides during the tours.
"This is a unique service because no one in Mexico sells travel experiences by video nor has several such agreements with local hotels and restaurants. Instead, we produce hundreds of videos with different unique experiences in Mexico that relate to the product of Tesoros de México, who give travel agencies their online marketing," says Alfonso Sumano, President of Zoi Media Group, the technology, and travel company that created the platform.
Sumano, who has been an expert in international tourism promotion of Mexico for more than 22 years, explains that instead of consumers reading long itineraries can know the experiences of the trips through inspiring short videos, in addition to processing their reservations immediately on the digital platform that has been designed to serve travel agents and promoters.
"An allied agent sends a link from the videos to their client to get inspired and say which one would like to experience," Samano explains. Then, the agent registers on the platform and writes the client's name, the number of people, and travel dates. After this, an agent lead is generated and credited a 10 percent commission for booking with Treasures Experiences.
This innovative initiative focuses on the North American market, an area with a high demand for travelers looking for gastronomic, cultural, nature, and wellness experiences in attractive historical destinations in Mexico. "The idea is to invite the American customer to see Mexico differently beyond the beaches. Let them see that it can be an enriching experience as going to Europe or Southeast Asia due to its culture, markets, gastronomy, wellness, and service, in non-beach destinations," adds Sumano.
Experiences To Remember
To better explain Tesoro's Experiences, Alfonso Sumano gives an example of Route of the Volcanoes, a multi-day tour through the center of the country, starting the itinerary in Mexico City.
Mexico City
The lodging takes place in one of the hotels that are part of Tesoros de México that welcomes visitors with a team of senior executives who provide information on the various sites of interest. Pug Seal Hotel, for example, is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Polanco and has a bike service so guests can get to know the area's restaurants, museums, and parks. In addition, they can relax with a temazcal session (traditional Aztec steam bath).
The Mexico City itinerary includes unique experiences of visits to restaurants that are part of Tesoros de Mexico. For example, in Cantina Número 20, visitors enjoy high-level cuisine and a fantastic drink offer.
Tepoztlán, Tlaxcala and Puebla
Afterward, the tour can include a couple of days in Tepoztlán, a community located a few kilometers from Mexico City and which is ideal for those seeking wellness experiences.
Then, the itinerary includes visiting the region of Tlaxcala, where tourists enjoy the excellent service of the Hotel El Molino de los Reyes located in front of an impressive waterfall, in addition to the beauty of the Haciendas of Soltepec and Santa Bárbara, where visitors have the opportunity to share lovely moments with traditional regional cooks and learn to prepare the most representative dishes of Mexico. Finally, one of the most attractive sites of the tour is Valquirico, an extraordinary tourist destination created in medieval style where travelers enjoy first-class gastronomic experiences and fun activities such as horseriding, among others.
After passing through the state of Tlaxcala, the itinerary continues in the City of Puebla, an extraordinary colonial destination that offers its visitors a significant cultural and gastronomic diversity that includes experiences to learn how to cook the traditional mole poblano and create cocktails with mixtures of chocolate and mezcal.
Moreover, in terms of hospitality, Puebla is a world-class destination with hotels that are part of Tesoros de México, such as La Purificadora, where guests receive a tasting of cheeses from the region and excellent Mexican wines. On the other hand, Hotel Boutique El Sueño offers an experience that includes cocktails in tribute to the great divas of Mexican cinema and arts.
Some of the most remarkable restaurants included in the tour are La Casa de los Muñecos and El Mural de los Poblanos, which offers a sophisticated menu with specialties of Mexican cuisine. Another is Casa Reina, where, in addition to enjoying excellent dishes, visitors attend workshops manufacturing Talavera, which is the internationally appreciated pottery of the region.
Tehuacán and Oaxaca
The traveler can opt for a premium extension of their trip and reach the city of Oaxaca by making a rest stop in the impressive Natural Reserve of the Biosphere of Tehuacán, which is an extensive landscape with different species of cactus in which the tourist receives a fascinating guided tour to know the vast biodiversity of the place and enjoy a tasting menu prepared with endemic ingredients of the region.
Once in Oaxaca, tourists are hosted in exclusive places such as Hotel Azul, which offers its visitors rooms decorated by the most recognized plastic artists of the region. In addition, the plan could have an extraordinary dining experience at the Catedral Restaurant, located very close to the hotel.
Air Travel
These experiences add a service of a strategic ally based in the city of Toluca, just over an hour from Mexico City, which offers jets at the disposal of customers who can make trips to Oaxaca, San Cristobal de las Casas (Chiapas), Campeche, Guadalajara, for example. In addition, this same provider offers a helicopter service for trips to less distant cities. "It's a great value for a family that wants this high-level experience combined with boutique-style properties," says Alfonso Sumano.
This industry expert assures that Tesoros Experiences is a platform that provides added value to travel agents' clients and already puts on sale travel itineraries such as the mentioned Route of the Volcanoes. Very soon, the Route of the Lagoons will be ready, as well as Jaguar Route and Silver Route, to cover the most emblematic destinations in Mexico.
