Mexico States, Cities, Hotels Unveil COVID-19 Testing Options
Destination & Tourism San Miguel de Allende Claudette Covey January 26, 2021
Mexico’s states, cities and hotels are unveiling a wide range of COVID-19 testing options in compliance with the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) requirements for negative COVID-19 tests from air passengers entering the U.S., which take effect Jan. 26.
The state of Yucatan has instituted a complimentary rapid COVID-19 test module at the Merida International Airport for travelers flying to the U.S. who have not taken a test elsewhere in the destination.
“It will be operated by a private laboratory that meets the requirements demanded by the health authorities of both countries and will be providing service from Jan. 26, the date the CDC decree comes into effect,” Yucatan government and tourism officials said.
“In addition to the operation of this module, some hotels will be offering information and service with different laboratories that meet the necessary requirements for taking tests at their facilities, as well as other facilities for those tourists who prove positive. These services vary from one establishment to another, and travelers should consult with their hotel.”
The state of Guanajuato is also providing COVID-19 tests at the airport and hotels to comply with U.S. government requirements.
The airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico installed temporary modules at the Guanajuato International Airport on Jan. 25, with antigen tests available for 450 pesos (approximately $24) and PCR tests available for 1,450 pesos (approximately $72) for passengers on international flights.
Additionally, the SECTUR (the Mexican Secretary of Tourism) has contacted hoteliers in Guanajuato City, Leon and San Miguel Allende to help institute onsite COVID-testing services at properties.
“In regard to the CDC’s new requirement for all those entering the U.S. to have a negative COVID test, San Miguel de Allende is already offering these tests,” said Laura Torres-Septien, president of the San Miguel de Allende Tourism Board. “With many international and national visitors, testing has been available to anyone who wants to have one done.”
She noted that many of the destination’s resorts are facilitating COVID-19 testing for their guests.
Torres said the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende created a temporary on-site lab to offer COVID-19 testing and Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende is providing free antigen testing in conjunction with a local lab that has set up a testing area within the property.
“In general, our properties are really relying on our concierge services to assist guests in booking tests in the city’s local hospitals and all guests need to do is contact the hotel’s Concierge service at least 36 hours before departure to schedule an appointment,” she said.
“Having our city at a 50 percent capacity also helps us ensure that our medical facilities are equipped properly.”
For more information on San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato Tourism Board, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS