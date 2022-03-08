Puerto Rico Drops Several Coronavirus-Related Restrictions
March 08, 2022
The governor of Puerto Rico announced several coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop.
The island’s destination marketing organization, Discover Puerto Rico, shared details of the updated guidelines designed to protect travelers and locals, including dropping entry requirements for domestic passengers and on-island mandates.
Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi revealed travelers visiting the island on domestic flights would no longer be required to complete an official Travel Declaration form, provide a negative test result or show proof of vaccination, starting on March 10.
In addition, the territory will lift mask mandates and protocols calling for businesses to request proof of vaccination or negative test from patrons, but each company can implement its own rules. Capacity limits for private and public establishments—including restaurants, bars, theaters, event venues and more—will also be lifted.
“Traveling to Puerto Rico is becoming easier as the island continues to lead vaccination efforts and contagion rates continue to decrease,” Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean said. “Today's announcement lifting entry requirements for domestic travelers and reducing restrictions on Island, will bring a new travel experience to those visiting.”
“As the pandemic evolves, so will our efforts surrounding the health and safety of visitors and residents,” Dean continued.
Governor Pierluisi said more than 95 percent of the Puerto Rican population has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, nearly 86 percent received the second dose and more than 50 percent received the booster shot.
Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean International made adjustments to its health and safety protocols that apply to its voyages from Puerto Rico. The announcement first arrived in a letter to travel advisors as part of the cruise line’s practice of updating agents about its onboard health and safety measures.
