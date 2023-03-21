South Korea Continues to Grow in Popularity
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 21, 2023
South Korea, considered by many to be an emerging destination as Korean popular culture spreads around the world, continues growing in popularity this year.
Just last week, TIME Magazine announced that Jeju, South Korea — a picturesque volcanic island considered to be the Hawaii of South Korea — was one of the magazine’s 50 World’s Greatest Places 2023.
Ten months after launching its dedicated South Korea brochure and first itineraries, InsideAsia Tours, a leader in guided trips to Asia, has added three new itineraries to the country following popular demand, including a budget-friendly itinerary and one perfect for families with teens.
“The Korean Wave, also known as Hallyu, is the phenomenon that has seen interest in contemporary Korean culture, and has continued to grow all over the world through the spread of K-pop and K-drama. As a result, InsideAsia Tours has seen an increase in the desire to travel and explore South Korea too and looks forward to showcasing this amazing destination with its travelers,” said Jason Martin, InsideAsia Tours’ US Branch Manager.
Airlines are also following suit: in December, Delta Air Lines expanded its nonstop service to South Korea with new three-day-a-week service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Seoul-Incheon International Airport, offering fifteen flights between the destination and the U.S. each week.
“Korea travel demand has strongly rebounded since the reopening in April, leading recovery in Asia,” Delta Vice President Matteo Curcio said during the initial announcement.
Besides the current trends in popular culture, music and television shows, South Korea also has many other reasons why travelers are so interested in the small country. Like Japan, it offers thousands of years of history and culture in an easily accessible way, with plentiful train, bus and plane routes throughout the country.
It offers a delicious food culture and is also relatively cheaper to visit than Japan, making it not only a great place for people who have already visited other places in eastern Asia but also for international travelers on a budget.
