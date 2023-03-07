Last updated: 10:33 AM ET, Tue March 07 2023

Spring Break Trends for Gen Z Travelers in 2023

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 07, 2023

Young man watching a movie on his smartphone at an airport cafe. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/izusek)

Gen Z travelers, the largest growing and youngest generation of travelers, are becoming an increasingly more important traveler demographic — and Priceline revealed data about their spring break plans.

Despite the recession and ever-looming inflation, most young travelers are eager to get out and travel this year, at 63 percent. They’re also not afraid to spend their extra income on travel instead of material things.

With this eagerness comes curiosity to discover new places this spring break. Forty-six percent of travelers between the ages of 18 and 34 are going someplace they’ve never been before this spring break. A smaller yet no less significant portion of this generation are heading back to their “happy places,” destinations they’ve loved in the past (at 33 percent).

Twenty-one percent of Gen Z travelers will not be traveling this spring break, which may indicate that they’re more open to traveling outside of popular travel times, something this generation is capitalizing on as remote working opportunities continue to grow.

Only 8 percent of Gen Z travelers will be traveling solo this spring break. Instead, the majority seem to be traveling with either family or friends this year (at 46 and 35 percent, respectively). Just over one-quarter of travelers will also be spending some time with their significant others this spring break.

