September 13 2022

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Universal Orlando

Donald Wood

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle at Universal Orlando Resort.
Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle at Universal Orlando Resort. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Officials from Universal Orlando Resort announced the popular Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle show would return to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade this fall.

The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle experience mixes state-of-the-art projection mapping, special effects, lighting and more to bring awe-inspiring moments and creatures from the Harry Potter films to life on the castle.

The nighttime spectacular will run on select nights between September 16 and October 31 from dusk until the park closes in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests can also shop new Dark Arts-themed merchandise during their visit, including mugs, hats, lanyards, tees and even a Death Eater mask.

Once visitors enter the Wizarding World, they will witness the Dark Arts take over the streets of Hogsmeade and come face-to-face with the Death Eaters as they lurk throughout the theme park.

Guests will then witness the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle’s creatures and sinister villains of the Wizarding World, such as Dementors, Mountain Trolls and even Lord Voldemort, come to life on the castle before a Patronus charm helps save the day to close the show.

Last week, Universal Orlando announced that guests can now enjoy double the fun with the “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” promotion, going on now for travel through March 2, 2023. The promotion is available for residents of the United States and Canada.

In August, the Florida theme park revealed exciting details ahead of its destination-wide Holidays 2022 Celebration, which will return with daily entertainment from November 12 through January 1, 2023.

