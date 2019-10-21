Disney Announces New Details for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Entertainment Donald Wood October 21, 2019
Officials from Disney recently announced new details about the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attractions.
According to Fox Orlando, the Star Wars rides are scheduled to open December 5 at Disney World in Florida and January 17 at Disneyland in California, and each turn on the attraction would last about 15 minutes for guests.
New details about Rise of the Resistance have emerged, claiming the highly anticipated spectacle will utilize four different ride systems that make visitors feel as if they are being chased by one of the newest Star Wars villains, Kylo Ren.
The new attraction will also utilize the entire cast from the current Star Wars films.
In addition, Rise of the Resistance will feature a trackless ride system for a portion of the experience and an outer space segment designed to use a motion simulator that riders will drop into as part of the attraction.
The ride will feature special effects, projections and Audio-Animatronic figures, as well as a storyline that features Disney theme park visitors departing from the planet and being captured by the First Order’s forces.
When Rise of the Resistance opens at Disney’s California and Florida parks, it will join the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride as cornerstones of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands.
