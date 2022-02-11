Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Coming This Spring
February 11, 2022
Disneyland Resort announced the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival would return to the theme park between March 4 and April 26.
The limited-time event at the Disney California Adventure Park will highlight the diverse foods and flavors of the Golden State, with a distinct Disney twist. A lineup of visiting and Disney chefs will share personal stories and cooking tips in culinary demonstrations, tasting seminars and signature events.
A dozen Festival Marketplaces throughout the park will serve small plates and beverages inspired by California-grown ingredients like avocados, citrus, strawberries, peppers and artisanal cheeses.
Many dining locations and outdoor carts at Disney California Adventure will offer festival-inspired fare, with plant-based, allergy-friendly, gluten-friendly and kid-friendly dishes available.
Adult Disneyland visitors will have the opportunity to discover wines, spirits and craft beers curated from across the Golden State at locations such as Paradise Beer Garden and Cocktails at Sonoma Terrace.
For the best value on their tasty “tour” of California, guests can purchase the Sip and Savor Pass, which includes eight entitlement tabs redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at Festival Marketplaces and tasting-size portions at participating dining locations.
On Saturdays and Sundays at the Hollywood Backlot Stage, guests of all ages can watch culinary demonstrations from a diverse mix of chefs, who will prepare their favorite dishes while sharing insider cooking tips.
Notable presenters this year include Disneyland Executive Chef Chris Maggetti, Disneyland Pastry Sous Chef Gracie Gomez, Chef Jet Tila, Chef Shachi Mehra, Chef Kevin Bludso and many others.
