New and Exciting Disney Experiences and Attractions for Travelers This Year
Entertainment Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman February 05, 2022
What’s New for Disney in 2022
The short answer? Lots. If you’ve been to Walt Disney World or Disneyland recently, you may have been met with a few construction walls. The upside? Pretty soon guests will have all-new experiences opening up to them at the Most Magical and Happiest Places on Earth. Plus some experiences are being brought back after the parks' initial shutdown in March 2020. Here’s a round-up of all new and revitalized attractions expected for this year.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Grand Reopening After $55-Million Revamp
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS