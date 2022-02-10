Disney Theme Parks Report Strong Attendance, Increased Revenue
February 10, 2022
The Walt Disney Company revealed strong attendance at its theme parks in the United States helped bolster quarterly results and stock prices.
According to Reuters.com, Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek said U.S. parks and resorts delivered revenue above pre-pandemic levels, with overall company revenue increasing 34 percent to $21.82 billion in the quarter that ended on January 1.
The parks, experiences and products division of Disney more than doubled to $7.23 billion in income during the first quarter, while operating income was $2.45 billion, a massive increase from the operating loss of $119 million a year ago.
Chapek went on to say the company’s international parks are likely to be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for weeks to come. Disney believes relaxing government restrictions and pent-up demand led to strong attendance at domestic theme parks.
“This marks the final year of the Walt Disney Company’s first century, and performance like this coupled with our unmatched collection of assets and platforms, creative capabilities, and unique place in the culture give me great confidence we will continue to define entertainment for the next 100 years,” Chapek said.
Earlier this month, TravelPulse’s Lauren Bowman released a round-up of all new and revitalized attractions expected for this year at the Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.
In January, the Comcast Corporation announced its theme park division had seen a massive boost during the fourth quarter due to a rising number of domestic tourists visiting the properties.
