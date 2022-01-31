Disney Parks Honor Black History With ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ Events
In honor of Black History Month, the ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ event is coming to Disney Parks with rich experiences that pay tribute to Black heritage and culture through food, music, art, entertainment and more. The 2022 event returns for its second consecutive year at Walt Disney World Resort, but will be debuting for the first time at Disneyland Resort in California.
As Disney Parks spotlight the many and varied aspects of Black heritage and culture this February and beyond, families and friends are invited to visit experience the ways in which the parks and resort venues are celebrating soulfully. Celebrate Soulfully is just one of the ways Disney Parks is working to Reimagine Tomorrow, promoting greater inclusion and representation in entertainment and media.
Here are just some of the experiences guests can expect to discover:
Music: Live Performances of R&B, Gospel and More
Celebrating Soulfully will showcase Black singers and musicians from multiple genres, across a variety of venues.
— Disneyland Park in Anaheim is set to reprise its ‘Celebrate Gospel’ event with tributes to the spirit of Gospel Music occurring on two Saturdays in February. First, award-winning Gospel star Kierra Sheard will perform on February 19, along with a capella Gospel group Sacred Groove; followed by Grammy-award winners Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music on February 26, sharing the stage with a capella Gospel group The Singers of Soul. Both shows will also incorporate Southern California community choirs as part of the celebration. Both shows will run from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. on the Fantasyland Theater stage.
— At Downtown Disney District (Disneyland’s lively retail and dining promenade that’s park-adjacent and requires no admission fee), visitors can look forward to a series of nightly outdoor concerts that span such genres as R&B, reggae, funk and jazz; as well as Saturday afternoon Gospel performances. Next door, at the glorious Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, guests will be treated to nightly live performances by a jazz trio, with a vocalist added on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Plus, the hotel’s Hearthstone Lounge will offer a special menu showcasing wines, beers and spirits from Black-owned businesses.
— At Disney Springs (Walt Disney World Resort’s retail, dining and entertainment district), guests will also enjoy live Motown favorites, jazz R&B and pop performances throughout the month of February.
— At the Mombasa Marketplace in Africa at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, the Tam Tam Drummers of Harambe will conjure the rhythms of the Congo. Also coming to Animal Kingdom is ‘A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King’, a Broadway-style show, packed with pageantry, puppetry and songs from the classic Disney film.
Art: Showcasing the Works of Black Creatives
At locations across Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, guests can revel in the inspired works of Black artists and visionaries through multiple exhibits and installations.
— After debuting at EPCOT last year, ‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ exhibit has expanded to incorporate histories from Harlem and Kansas City.
— First unveiled at Disney Springs in 2021, a series of murals that drew inspiration from the Disney Pixar film ‘Soul’, created by emerging Black artists Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew, will be on display at Downtown Disney.
— Also at Downtown Disney, chalk muralist Marcella Swett will create a new, live chalk-art installation each week in February.
— At the Mombasa Marketplace in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, guests will be able to meet talented African artisans and maybe even take some of their unique handiworks home.
— Ahead of the launch of the new Disney+ animated series ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’, art displays inspired by protagonist Penny Proud and her family will be featured at Downtown Disney District and Disney Springs.
Food: The Culinary Influence of Black Heritage and Culture
Across Walt Disney World Resort, guests can look out for new and returning ‘Cooking with Soul’ featured menu items, which showcase authentic soul-food dishes and the talented chefs who prepare throughout the resort, notably at EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
— Disney Springs dining destinations will offer soul-nourishing brunch and happy hour menus, including House of Blues, Wine Bar George, City Works Eatery & Pour House, STK and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’.
— Guests can savor the unique flavors of the Caribbean, Africa and the Southern United States, as the resorts’ culinary teams draw upon their heritage to create innovative new menu items at Polite Pig, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar and D-Luxe Burger.
— Sweet treats inspired by Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’ will be on offer at Amorette’s Patisserie and The Ganachery at Disney Springs.
— At EPCOT’s Refreshment Outpost, guests will find menu items inspired by the flavors of Eastern Africa, and dishes that draw upon African recipes and pay homage to influential Black chefs are on offer throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
— At Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen at Downtown Disney District, they’re celebrating soulfully the New Orleans way, spotlighting the signature tastes of Louisiana and authentic creole cuisine.
