Disney to Reopen Savi's Workshop So Guests Can Build Their Own Lightsaber Once Again
Entertainment Lauren Bowman September 09, 2020
Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is planning on reopening the ultimate Star Wars experience on September 20th.
At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can not only immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but they can take it one step further by building their very own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop in Black Spire Outpost.
Kids of all ages have enjoyed the hands-on experience of building their one-of-a-kind lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop.
Here guests get to choose the design elements that make up the body of their lightsaber and choose their kyber crystal which determines the color of the lightsaber when it’s lit.
Since its opening, the experience has been limited to visitors who are committed to purchasing a lightsaber and an advance reservation - made through the My Disney mobile app - is highly encouraged. Guests can begin to make reservations on September 16th.
To make a reservation, guests must have a valid park reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the date selected.
Patrons will be required to follow new health and safety guidelines - like the wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing measures - within Savi’s workshop.
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS