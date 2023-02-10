Disney Unveils New Princess-Inspired Bridal Gowns and Bridesmaid Dresses
Entertainment Laurie Baratti February 10, 2023
Disney has just unveiled its Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons 2023 collection of dazzling bridal gowns, along with its first-ever batch of Disney Princess-inspired bridesmaid dresses.
Created in partnership with Allure Bridals, this year’s collection includes exquisite gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana.
Twenty-one of these elegant dresses were revealed for the first time during a fashion show held in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.
The stunning styles incorporate new and innovative fabrics, such as a signature sparkle tulle featured in a Princess Jasmine-inspired platinum gown and a laser-cut lace detail over soft satin comprising part of a Rapunzel-esque design.
An enchanting Cinderella-inspired platinum ballgown actually comes with unique alternative color options. Brides who love a vintage look might opt for the Princess Tiana-inspired gown, which captures the spirit of the Jazz Age with its thousands of shimmering beads and sequins.
Expanding beyond bridalwear for the first time, the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will also roll out nine princess-inspired bridesmaid gowns this autumn. Available in a range of colors, the bridesmaid dresses incorporate subtle design cues that allude to each princess’ defining attributes and unique personality, as well as her particular story. Disney said more details are set to be revealed in the coming months.
Disney and Allure Bridals first partnered in 2020 to launch their sophisticated line of modern, stylish bridal gowns that capture the spirit of beloved Disney Princess characters. With four collections now under their belt, the design studio now offers a multitude of options that can transform a bride’s look, such as dresses than can transition styles from aisle to reception.
A selection of gowns can be fitted with detachable overskirts, such as one Rapunzel-inspired dress and the Platinum Cinderella dress, while the Platinum Aurora and Tiana gowns feature detachable sleeves. An array of dreamy details and accessories, like custom veils and delicate tulle accent flowers, can be selected to suit any bride’s wedding-day vision.
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings division also unveiled the design of a new horse-drawn coach that will be added to Disneyland Resort’s existing fleet of wedding carriages this fall. With a design inspired directly by the classic Disney film, Cinderella, its magical aesthetic will include handcrafted touches as a pumpkin canopy and a carriage interior covered in delicate vines.
