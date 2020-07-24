Disney World Adjusting the Virtual Queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Star Wars: Galaxy Edge has quickly become a fan favorite at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. And the Star Wars’ Rise of the Resistance ride has had guests clamoring to get a virtual ticket every day since the ride’s debut this past December.
Now, with Walt Disney World’s new health and safety measures in place—and reduced capacity at each of the theme parks—new protocols have also been put into place for how guests can claim their golden ticket to join the Resistance and face off against Kylo Ren.
At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., guests located within Disney’s Hollywood Studios—and we’ve heard that you have better chances if you are in Galaxy’s Edge itself—should open their My Disney Experience app to join the virtual queue. Steps are spelled out in the app for what you need to do, and it will also notify you if there is no longer any availability.
Pro tip: make sure you are using your cell phone data as the Wi-Fi at the theme parks can sometimes lag. You’ll also want to make sure your park tickets are linked to your My Disney Experience app. Anyone you have a linked park ticket for within your app, you’ll have the option to add them to your group.
Once awarded a spot in line, be sure to keep push notifications turned on for the app to notify you when your group is called. Don’t worry—if you’re in line for another ride, you’ll have up to an hour to meet at the Rise of the Resistance entrance. You’ll also be given an estimated return time when you are enrolled in the virtual queue, so you know how to sort of plan your day.
Most importantly though, Walt Disney World is stating that even if you are awarded a spot within the virtual queue, it does not guarantee that you will be able to experience the ride. Things like ride closures do happen and can delay the entire process.
Walt Disney World is doing all they can to adhere to new health and safety measures including creating more space between groups and on attraction vehicles. To learn more about these measures, here is a first-hand experience about what the parks are like currently.
