Disney World Announces Changes to Mask Policy For Pictures
As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widespread, Walt Disney World Resort announced visitors would now be able to remove their facial coverings temporarily to take photos outdoors.
According to Disney World’s official website, guests were only previously able to remove their masks for short times when eating, drinking or swimming, but they can pose for photos outdoors and with costumed cast members without a mask starting on April 8.
The theme park continues to require that visitors over two years old and all employees—even those who have received the coronavirus vaccine—wear a mask that fully covers their nose and mouth.
The policy changes were added to Disney World’s website on Tuesday.
“You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time,” the policy stated.
Disney World is also currently testing new facial recognition technology upon entry at Magic Kingdom. The pilot program, which is optional and limited, will take place through April 23.
The technology works by capturing an image of a guest’s face and converting it into a unique number, which is then associated with their form of admission. Participating guests are directed to enter the test lane, remove their accessories but leave their face-covering on and face the camera.
