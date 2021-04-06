Tom Brady Finally Visits Disney World After Super Bowl Win
Entertainment Donald Wood April 06, 2021
Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady finally made his way to Walt Disney World Resort on Monday after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship earlier this year.
Following the Super Bowl victory in February, Brady and teammate Rob Gronkowski uttered the now iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial phrase, but the quarterback was unable to visit the theme park until this week.
Brady finally arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the first time. The MVP built his own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, drank Blue and Green Milk, interacted with beloved Star Wars characters and experienced the popular attractions Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
As for Brady’s fellow Buccaneers Super Bowl star, Gronkowski arrived in February to enjoy the sights, sounds and thrills of Disney World, including wild adventures at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park.
To cap off the festivities, Gronkowski danced with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse near Cinderella Castle.
In March, Disney World announced it would be testing new facial recognition technology upon entry at Magic Kingdom through April 23. The technology works by capturing an image of a guest’s face and converting it into a unique number, which is then associated with their form of admission.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS