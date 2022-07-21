Disney World Announces Launch Date for MagicBand+
Entertainment Donald Wood July 21, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort announced it would launch the company’s newest wearable, MagicBand+, starting on July 27.
The new Disney product will enhance guest visits to the theme park throughout the vacation destination’s 50th anniversary celebration and beyond.
The next-generation MagicBand+ will retain popular features from the MagicBand initially introduced in 2013— park and guest room entry, retail and dining, PhotoPass service and more—and add new functionality to unlock experiential moments of magic.
The wearable technology will feature color-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition, enhancing the storytelling through new interactive experiences.
The Disney Fab 50 Quest is a scavenger hunt throughout Disney World that uses MagicBand+ and the Play Disney Parks app to interact with the golden character sculptures and unlock digital achievements, including an augmented reality feature.
For Star Wars fans, the Batuu Bounty Hunters experience allows guests to use their MagicBand+ to find numerous virtual bounties hidden throughout Black Spire Outpost, with a local guild master rewarding them with galactic credits.
Visitors can experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as they see their bands light up and complement the magic in the skies, including Harmonious at EPCOT and Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park.
Disney Resort hotel guests and Disney World Annual Passholders can purchase MagicBand+ at a discounted, pre-arrival price, and the wearable technology will be available to all other guests at prices starting at $34.99.
Guests may continue to use their existing MagicBand and Disney MagicMobile to enjoy other features, with the original MagicBand product still available for purchase.
Officials also announced MagicBand+ would be available at Disneyland Resort later this year.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS