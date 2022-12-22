Disney World Reopening Vintage Train Ride After Four Years
Entertainment Donald Wood December 22, 2022
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort announced its classic 100-year-old vintage steam trains were returning to the Magic Kingdom Park for the holiday season.
The Walt Disney World Railroad was closed in 2018 as its track around Tomorrowland had to be removed to make way for the new Tron Lightcycle Power Run attraction. The train ride will now include a tunnel under the TRON-themed ride.
Cast members and Imagineers are celebrating a moment of nostalgia at Magic Kingdom Park this week as we prepare to welcome guests aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad once again for the holiday season: https://t.co/8ym8on0iy3 pic.twitter.com/eZxTMGxqeb— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 22, 2022
During the four years of downtime, the theme park repainted two train stations, refurbished the Walter E. Disney engine and refreshed the entire track looping the park.
One of the biggest changes coming to the Walt Disney World Railroad is the addition of an all-new voice that brings passengers “on the long tradition of warm welcomes and amusing anecdotes while adding fresh commentary and story to the journey.”
While Disney officials didn’t outright name the new conductor, they said he “is humble, genial, and knowledgeable, and he’s eager to help passengers of these iconic steam trains get to their destinations around the park he loves so dearly.”
“While our conductor points you to the familiar sights on your left and right, we embrace what makes Magic Kingdom a place unlike any other, where you can escape into completely new worlds and celebrate with characters you love,” the statement said.
Earlier this month, Disney World announced it raised its prices as part of a plan to introduce park-specific pricing on one-day, one-park tickets. The Disney Park Pass system allows guests to select a date and theme park before purchasing their ticket.
As part of the changes, the Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above all of the other theme parks due to the incredible demand. Magic Kingdom tickets will range from $124-$189, with the most expensive prices coming during the week of Christmas through New Year’s.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS