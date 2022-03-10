Disney World Shares Progress Update on New TRON Lightcycle / Run Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom is inching closer to welcoming its newest roller coaster in the park.
The TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction has been under construction for the last four years, but Executive Ride Engineer, Jerold Kaplan announced earlier that the attraction is entering the next phase towards completion – the testing of ride vehicles.
If you’ve been to Magic Kingdom recently, it’s likely that you’ve noticed the towering canopy now rising alongside Space Mountain. And although it looked as though construction was going at a snail’s pace last year, things have certainly picked up in the last few months. There aren’t expected to be many surprises for this attraction as it’s thought to be a carbon copy of the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction that opened at Shanghai Disneyland in June 2016. But the anticipation of a new ride for the park is definitely building.
Now visitors will get a first look at the ride vehicles as Disney Imagineers begin testing the seven-row machines along the track until they ultimately are able to do a full-speed launch of the vehicles.
Guests can get a bird’s eye view of the construction area on Tomorrowland’s PeopleMover attraction which brings passengers adjacent to the site.
Watch the behind-the-scenes look released by Disney for this next phase here:
