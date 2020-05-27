Disney World Announces Proposed Plans, Dates for Phased Reopening
May 27, 2020
Walt Disney World has announced its preliminary plans to reopen its theme park facilities to the public in July after shuttering in March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Disney officials speaking as part of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force group, Disney World presented its plans for a phased reopening, which would include welcoming guests to Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11.
The company would also reopen Hollywood Studios and EPCOT on July 15.
RECAP: #WaltDisneyWorld plans to reopen Magic Kingdom & Animal Kingdom on July 11 with Epcot and Hollywood Studios following July 15. Reservations will be required and capacity is limited. Masks are required. Parades, fireworks, meet-and-greets will be temporarily suspended. pic.twitter.com/IbMX8eclSp— The DIS (@TheDIS) May 27, 2020
Disney plans to implement a similar strategy to the one used at Shanghai Disneyland, which reopened on May 11. In addition to using a reservation-only admittance system, the Orlando theme park will operate at a limited capacity before eventually increasing attendance numbers.
The theme park would also implement other health and safety guidelines adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, including social distancing mandates and required masks for employees and guests.
Here’s a look at the Health and Safety protocols for #waltdisneyworld pic.twitter.com/xUSHkEyA0p— The DIS (@TheDIS) May 27, 2020
In addition to mandatory temperature checks, the theme park is also developing relaxation zones for visitors to allow them to take off their masks in a safe atmosphere for temporary relief.
Education, Communication, and Engagement will be important at #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/DoxbNAFjIH— The DIS (@TheDIS) May 27, 2020
While the plan is extensive and follows state and health guidelines, it must still be approved by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings before being submitted to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval.
Last week, Disney World’s shopping, dining and entertainment district, better known as Disney Springs, began a phased reopening after the viral pandemic forced a two-month closure.
