Last updated: 09:04 AM ET, Tue November 22 2022

Disneyland Announces Popular Festivals Returning in 2023

Entertainment Donald Wood November 22, 2022

The Lunar New Year celebration and the Disney California Food & Wine Festival.
The Lunar New Year celebration and the Disney California Food & Wine Festival. (photo via Disneyland Resort Media)

Disneyland Resort announced that two limited-time festivals—the Lunar New Year celebration and the Disney California Food & Wine Festival—will return to the California Adventure Park in early 2023.

The Lunar New Year celebration will take place from January 20 through February 15, 2023, and honor the Year of the Rabbit, as well as the Year of the Cat (in recognition of the Vietnamese zodiac calendar).

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Gas pump handles

Gas Prices Falling Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period

chicago o

Holiday Travelers Shrugging Off Inflation and Flight Disruptions?

TSA

TSA Expects Near Pre-Pandemic Travel Numbers This Thanksgiving...

Christmas at Disneyland Resort, Mickey, Castle

Christmas at Disneyland Resort

Highlights of the New Year’s festivities include the return of the vibrant Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, the addition of two new Lunar New Year Marketplaces, the nighttime water show Hurry Home - Lunar New Year Celebration, festival arts and crafts and Disney characters such as Mulan, Mushu, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in festive attire.

As for the Disney California Food & Wine Festival, the party will run between March 3 and April 25, 2023. The foodie celebration features the best of what California offers across 12 festival marketplaces, family-friendly entertainment and more festival-inspired dishes at select restaurants in the Downtown Disney District.

Travelers of all ages will also enjoy crafts, complimentary weekend culinary demonstrations, artist events and signings. In addition, Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time during the festival.

On November 11, Disneyland officially kicked off the holiday season with festive foods, sparkling decor, new musical performances, Christmas parades and fireworks featuring magical snowfall. The events will run through January 8.

Earlier this month, Disneyland revealed its popular Mickey’s Toontown area would reopen to the public on March 8, 2023. The ‘Adventureland Treehouse Inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson’ attraction is also slated to reopen next year.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on California

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger.

Bob Iger Named Disney CEO Again After Bob Chapek Steps Down

Christmas at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Announces Mickey’s Toontown Reopening Date, New Coaster

Universal Orlando Launches Spring Getaway Deals for US and Canada

gallery icon Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Returns at Disney World: Tips for Planning the Perfect Visit

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS