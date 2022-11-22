Disneyland Announces Popular Festivals Returning in 2023
Entertainment Donald Wood November 22, 2022
Disneyland Resort announced that two limited-time festivals—the Lunar New Year celebration and the Disney California Food & Wine Festival—will return to the California Adventure Park in early 2023.
The Lunar New Year celebration will take place from January 20 through February 15, 2023, and honor the Year of the Rabbit, as well as the Year of the Cat (in recognition of the Vietnamese zodiac calendar).
Highlights of the New Year’s festivities include the return of the vibrant Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, the addition of two new Lunar New Year Marketplaces, the nighttime water show Hurry Home - Lunar New Year Celebration, festival arts and crafts and Disney characters such as Mulan, Mushu, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in festive attire.
As for the Disney California Food & Wine Festival, the party will run between March 3 and April 25, 2023. The foodie celebration features the best of what California offers across 12 festival marketplaces, family-friendly entertainment and more festival-inspired dishes at select restaurants in the Downtown Disney District.
Travelers of all ages will also enjoy crafts, complimentary weekend culinary demonstrations, artist events and signings. In addition, Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time during the festival.
On November 11, Disneyland officially kicked off the holiday season with festive foods, sparkling decor, new musical performances, Christmas parades and fireworks featuring magical snowfall. The events will run through January 8.
Earlier this month, Disneyland revealed its popular Mickey’s Toontown area would reopen to the public on March 8, 2023. The ‘Adventureland Treehouse Inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson’ attraction is also slated to reopen next year.
