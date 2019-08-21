Disneyland to Feature New Exclusives This Halloween
August 21, 2019
Disneyland Resort’s annual Halloween takeover has had a makeover this year with the upcoming release of its new, separate-ticket, nighttime event taking place at Disney California Adventure Park: “Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party”.
From frightfully festive clothing options to spooky-looking (but delicious) snacks, both parks are launching new lines of seasonal food-and-beverage items and exclusive, themed merchandise that any Disney fan would die to get their hands on.
Here’s a sneak peek of some exclusives that you'll find on offer throughout the Disneyland Resort, starting September 6 and running through October 31, 2019:
EDIBLES:
Maleficent Churro – Churro covered with chocolate cookie crumbles blended with colored sugar. (Town Square and HUB Churro Carts at Disneyland Park)
Haul-O-Ween Churro – Specialty churro rolled in crumbled chocolate crème cookies, green icing, gummy worms and candies. (Cozy Cone at Disney California Adventure Park)
Mummy Donut – Mummy-inspired donuts filled with peanut butter and jelly (Schmoozies! At Disney California Adventure)
Trick-or-Treat Funnel Cake Fries - Oogie Boogie-inspired funnel cake fries dusted in crushed chocolate cream cookies, topped with cream cheese sauce, chocolate cream cookie pieces, gummy candies, chocolate-coated candies and a mound of green whipped cream. (Award Wieners at Disney California Adventure Park)
Graveyard Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake with cherry filling, dark chocolate mousse, Halloween sprinkles and topped with a tombstone-shaped chocolate piece. (Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland Park)
Caramel Apple Smoothie – Green caramel apple smoothie made with real apples, ice cream, caramel sauce and caramel-apple lollipop. (Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure)
Minnie Witch Shake – Mint chocolate-chip shake with whipped cream and Oreo-cookie Minnie Mouse ears, finished with a cute candy bow. (Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure)
Hades Dog – Foot-long, all-beef hot dog served with harissa aioli, lemon pickled cucumbers, oven-dried tomatoes, sautéed peppers and feta cheese. (Refreshment Corner at Disneyland Park)
Jack Skellington Gummies – Gummy worms that come in a coffin-shaped tin adorned with images of Jack and his faithful pal, Zero. (Port Royal in Disneyland Park, Elias & Co. in Disney California Adventure, World of Disney in Downtown Disney District)
COLLECTIBLES:
Oogie Boogie Bash Sipper – A collectible, light-up sipper molded in the form of Mister Oogie Boogie. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
Oogie Boogie Bash Popcorn Bucket – Collectible plastic popcorn bucket with “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” wearable strap in the shape of Oogie Boogie’s head. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
Jack Skellington Posable Sipper – Jack Skellington with posable arms and legs that’s also secretly a sipper! (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
Nightmare Before Christmas Ornaments – Five collectible character-inspired ornaments, each sold separately. (Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure Park, Port Royal at Disneyland Park and at World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District)
Oogie Boogie Bash Collectible Enamel Pins – A series of Limited Release, Oogie Boogie Bash exclusive trading pins. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
WEARABLES:
Oogie Boogie Bash Headbead – Features a spooky, swirly black-and-purple design adorned with a purple-sequined bow. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
Jack Skellington / Oogie Boogie Bash Headband – Inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”, featuring Jack Skellington on one ear and Oogie Boogie on the other. (Port Royal at Disneyland Park, Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure; World of Disney in Downtown Disney District)
Sally Headband – A spin on the classic Minnie Mouse-ears headband, featuring Sally’s characteristic patchwork motif and a pretty bow in the middle. (Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure Park, Port Royal at Disneyland Park and at World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District)
Oogie Boogie Bash Adult Tee Shirt and Zip Fleece - Adult men's or women's tee shirt and zip fleece sweatshirt featuring Oogie Boogie and his villainous cohorts on the front with the slogan "It's Good To Be Bad" incorporated on the backside. Tee and fleece are sold separately. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
Oogie Boogie Bash Women’s Tee - Ladies' tee shirt emblazoned with the 2019 Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party's signature design. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
Oogie Boogie Bash Youth Tee - Kids'-size rendition of the Oogie Boogie Bash 2019 event-exclusive tee shirt. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
Oogie Boogie Bash Spirit Jersey - Colorful images of featured Disney villains play against the black background of this long-sleeved, adult-sized jersey, with the slogan "It's Good To Be Bad" incorporated into the backside design. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
Oogie Boogie Bash Zip Fleece – Black fleece zip-up sweatshirt featuring the Oogie Boogie Bash “First Fright” 2019 emblem. (Elias & Co. and Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park)
For more information, visit disneyland.disney.go.com.
