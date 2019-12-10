Last updated: 10:19 AM ET, Tue December 10 2019

Disneyland's Haunted Mansion to Close for Restoration in 2020

Entertainment Patrick Clarke December 10, 2019

The Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park
PHOTO: The Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park. (photo courtesy of Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland's iconic Haunted Mansion will temporarily close for a months-long renovation next year.

Citing Disneyland officials, the Orange County Register reported that the attraction will undergo a scheduled refurbishment after the holidays beginning January 21, 2020. Officials are eyeing a reopening sometime in late-March or April.

Crews will refresh the Haunted Mansion's interiors and exteriors with new paint and trim as well as complete some mechanics maintenance inside the building.

The Haunted Mansion, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this past August, marks the third Disneyland attraction set to receive extended refurbishment in 2020, joining Snow White’s Scary Adventures and the Indiana Jones Adventure thrill ride.

Visitors to Anaheim, California's Disneyland Park have until January 20 to experience the attraction before it closes for the remainder of the winter. The Haunted Mansion is currently celebrating the holidays with a "The Nightmare Before Christmas" theme.

