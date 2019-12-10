Disneyland's Haunted Mansion to Close for Restoration in 2020
Disneyland's iconic Haunted Mansion will temporarily close for a months-long renovation next year.
Citing Disneyland officials, the Orange County Register reported that the attraction will undergo a scheduled refurbishment after the holidays beginning January 21, 2020. Officials are eyeing a reopening sometime in late-March or April.
Crews will refresh the Haunted Mansion's interiors and exteriors with new paint and trim as well as complete some mechanics maintenance inside the building.
The Haunted Mansion, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this past August, marks the third Disneyland attraction set to receive extended refurbishment in 2020, joining Snow White’s Scary Adventures and the Indiana Jones Adventure thrill ride.
Visitors to Anaheim, California's Disneyland Park have until January 20 to experience the attraction before it closes for the remainder of the winter. The Haunted Mansion is currently celebrating the holidays with a "The Nightmare Before Christmas" theme.
